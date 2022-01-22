UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.25 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00009508 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and $4.63 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00303512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.