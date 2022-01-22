UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Get UpHealth alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPH. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:UPH opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv purchased 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.