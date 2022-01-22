US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.76 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

