US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.