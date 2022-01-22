US Bancorp DE Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,552 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,191. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

