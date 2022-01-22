US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 219.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

