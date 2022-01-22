US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.96.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $188.26 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.38 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.