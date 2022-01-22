V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $68.00. The company traded as low as $68.58 and last traded at $68.58. 78,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,147,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in V.F. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in V.F. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 288,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.