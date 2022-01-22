V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $68.00. The company traded as low as $68.58 and last traded at $68.58. 78,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,147,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.41.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
