Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of VLY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.