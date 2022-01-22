VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

