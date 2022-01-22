Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

