Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $215.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

