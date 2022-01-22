Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

