VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Update

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,190,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 18,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443,993 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.74 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.87.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

