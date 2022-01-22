Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. Veris Residential also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veris Residential.

Shares of NYSE VRE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 508,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

