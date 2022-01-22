Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.32.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.04. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$20.37.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.