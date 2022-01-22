Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.56. Vertex shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1,094 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERX. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 664,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vertex by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 926,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vertex by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,084 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

