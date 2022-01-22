ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.25 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $88,091,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

