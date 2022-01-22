Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $19.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

