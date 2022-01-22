Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMEO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $23,144,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $13.83. 1,724,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,844. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

