VIMworld Hits Market Capitalization of $17.88 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. VIMworld has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $97,903.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

