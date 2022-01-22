Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $25.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.75 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

