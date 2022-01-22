Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 151.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 390,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 235,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.4% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 295,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

