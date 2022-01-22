VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 65,346 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

