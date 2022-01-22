Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Visteon worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VC opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

