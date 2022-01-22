Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 166.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.14) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.14) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.25) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.07) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 2.38 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 117.54 ($1.60). 94,614,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,613,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.08. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

