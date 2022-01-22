Volution Group (LON:FAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($7.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £967.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 502.52.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

