Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VG. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 3,559,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.81, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

