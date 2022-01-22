Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.81. Vroom shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 10,534 shares changing hands.

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

