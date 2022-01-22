W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $492.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.80. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.