Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,789,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,855. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

