Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WD. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.83.

NYSE:WD opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $81.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

