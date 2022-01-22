Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

