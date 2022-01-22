Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $326.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.72. Signature Bank has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $374.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

