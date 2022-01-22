Wedbush Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $102.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of CMA opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. Comerica has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comerica by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

