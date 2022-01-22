Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AN opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 72,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $9,591,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,142 shares of company stock valued at $16,191,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

