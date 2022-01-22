Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $81,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 72.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WABC. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

