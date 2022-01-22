Westwood Global Investments LLC Acquires 2,801,559 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801,559 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises approximately 16.5% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Itaú Unibanco worth $257,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock remained flat at $$4.22 during midday trading on Friday. 41,922,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,287,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

