Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $86.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

WLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:WLL opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.