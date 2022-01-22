William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $17,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.