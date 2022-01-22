Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $35.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.