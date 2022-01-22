Wise (LON:WISE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 895 ($12.21) price objective on the stock.

WISE opened at GBX 655 ($8.94) on Wednesday. Wise has a 52 week low of GBX 588.60 ($8.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($16.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Wise alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £261,424.80 ($356,699.14).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.