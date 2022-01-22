Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Up 15.7% in December

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,105.0 days.

Shares of WOLTF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.99. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $114.20.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

