World Asset Management Inc Has $121,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Transocean were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.