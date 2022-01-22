World Asset Management Inc Invests $212,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,994,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.44. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

