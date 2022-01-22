World Asset Management Inc Invests $212,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,994,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $197.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.44. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
