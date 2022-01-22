Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 70.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

