Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.07

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.07 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.93). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.93), with a volume of 326,037 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of £170.03 million and a PE ratio of -14.47.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

