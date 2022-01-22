Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.97. 4,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,078 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

