XMax Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,042.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $18,042.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006385 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,929,718,914 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.