XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XSPA opened at $1.41 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 169,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 116,515 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.